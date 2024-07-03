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DMR Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

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34.3
(8.89%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open32
  • Day's High34.3
  • 52 Wk High69.65
  • Prev. Close31.5
  • Day's Low32
  • 52 Wk Low 28.18
  • Turnover (lac)12.7
  • P/E37.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.38
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

DMR Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹32

Prev. Close

₹31.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹12.7

Day's High

₹34.3

Day's Low

₹32

52 Week's High

₹69.65

52 Week's Low

₹28.18

Book Value

₹12.38

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.65

P/E

37.28

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

DMR Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jul, 2025

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21 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

Bonus

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27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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14 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.13

Record Date: 06 Aug, 2025

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15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

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DMR Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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DMR Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.32%

Non-Promoter- 30.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

DMR Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.99

3.79

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.97

3.95

2.06

1.32

Net Worth

11.96

7.74

5.79

5.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.4

2.4

1.57

yoy growth (%)

0.1

52.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.63

-0.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.81

0.7

0.4

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.18

-0.09

Working capital

0.2

0.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.1

52.64

Op profit growth

18.9

79.19

EBIT growth

17.59

74.46

Net profit growth

17.53

70.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

12.54

11.51

7.02

4.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.54

11.51

7.02

4.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

0.34

0.34

0.09

DMR Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DMR Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Subhash Chander Mittal

WTD & Executive Director

Neelam Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachana Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Krishan Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravinder Kumar.

Registered Office

H. No. 473 Sector 30,

Haryana - 121003

Tel: 91-1294360445

Website: http://www.dmrengineering.net

Email: investors@dmrengineering.net

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was in...
Read More

Reports by DMR Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the DMR Engineering Ltd share price today?

The DMR Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of DMR Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DMR Engineering Ltd is ₹35.65 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of DMR Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DMR Engineering Ltd is 37.28 and 2.77 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DMR Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DMR Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DMR Engineering Ltd is ₹28.18 and ₹69.65 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of DMR Engineering Ltd?

DMR Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.83%, 3 Years at 32.61%, 1 Year at -33.26%, 6 Month at -20.34%, 3 Month at -8.56% and 1 Month at -9.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DMR Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DMR Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.68 %

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