Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹31.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.7
Day's High₹34.3
Day's Low₹32
52 Week's High₹69.65
52 Week's Low₹28.18
Book Value₹12.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.65
P/E37.28
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.99
3.79
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
3.95
2.06
1.32
Net Worth
11.96
7.74
5.79
5.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.4
2.4
1.57
yoy growth (%)
0.1
52.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.63
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.81
0.7
0.4
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.18
-0.09
Working capital
0.2
0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.1
52.64
Op profit growth
18.9
79.19
EBIT growth
17.59
74.46
Net profit growth
17.53
70.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
12.54
11.51
7.02
4.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.54
11.51
7.02
4.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
0.34
0.34
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Chander Mittal
WTD & Executive Director
Neelam Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachana Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Krishan Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravinder Kumar.
H. No. 473 Sector 30,
Haryana - 121003
Tel: 91-1294360445
Website: http://www.dmrengineering.net
Email: investors@dmrengineering.net
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was in...
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Reports by DMR Engineering Ltd
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