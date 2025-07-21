Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, July 14, 2025 has considered and approved inter alia the following matters: The Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/07/2025) Newspaper advertisements for conducting the 15th AGM through VC/OAVM and e-voting information (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.07.2025) The proceedings of the 16th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Please find attached voting results and scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)