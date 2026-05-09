DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To recommend Final Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. 2. To issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, July 14, 2025 has considered and approved inter alia the following matters: Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.13/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders. The Company will arrange to pay the dividend within 30 days post approval of the same by the shareholders at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The change in the name of the Company from DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED to DMR ENGINEERING LIMITED and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same subject to the approval of the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Company and other applicable statutory authorities, as required. Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 5:8 i.e., 8 (Eight) new fully paidup equity share for every 5 (Five) existing fully paid-up equity share held on Record Date, subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Company and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:8 i.e., 8 new fully paid-up equity share for every 5 existing fully paid up equity share held on Record Date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025)