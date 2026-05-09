|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2026
|27 Apr 2026
|DMR Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Auditors Reports thereon. 2. The recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Outcome of the Board Meeting In continuation of our letter dated May 09, 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that due to an inadvertent error in Agenda Item No. 5, please find attached the revised outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2026
|28 Feb 2026
|Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
|Board Meeting
|31 Oct 2025
|18 Oct 2025
|DMR Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 31 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the Half year ended September 30 2025. We wish to inform you that, based on the review and recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on October 31, 2025, has inter alia considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|We wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 63,82,206 Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each.
|Board Meeting
|14 Jul 2025
|6 Jul 2025
|DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To recommend Final Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. 2. To issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, July 14, 2025 has considered and approved inter alia the following matters: Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.13/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders. The Company will arrange to pay the dividend within 30 days post approval of the same by the shareholders at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The change in the name of the Company from DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED to DMR ENGINEERING LIMITED and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same subject to the approval of the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Company and other applicable statutory authorities, as required. Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 5:8 i.e., 8 (Eight) new fully paidup equity share for every 5 (Five) existing fully paid-up equity share held on Record Date, subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Company and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:8 i.e., 8 new fully paid-up equity share for every 5 existing fully paid up equity share held on Record Date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.