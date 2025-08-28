8:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED (543410) RECORD DATE 28.08.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (EIGHT) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 05 (FIVE) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/08/2025 DR-703/2025-2026 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED (543410) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from August 28, 2025: Scrip Code 543410 Scrip Name DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED Current Market Lot 750 Revised Market Lot 1950 Note : As informed by the company, 6382216 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 29thAugust,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated August 21st,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.08.2025)