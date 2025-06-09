Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, July 14, 2025 has considered and approved inter alia the following matters: Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.13/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders. The Company will arrange to pay the dividend within 30 days post approval of the same by the shareholders at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.