Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.83
4.12
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
15.75
1.05
0
Net Worth
31.58
5.17
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
4.62
3.57
5.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.23
8.74
5.5
Fixed Assets
2.12
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.93
8.35
5.25
Inventories
8.03
7.68
5.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.67
1.61
1.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.61
0.73
0.86
Sundry Creditors
-2.03
-1.29
-2.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.35
-0.38
-0.69
Cash
0.08
0.2
0.05
Total Assets
36.23
8.73
5.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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