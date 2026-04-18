Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.04.2026) Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.04.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of financial statements (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.04.2026)