|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2026
|13 Apr 2026
|Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.04.2026) Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.04.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of financial statements (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|14 Feb 2026
|1. Appointment of Ms. Reeya Kothari (DIN: 10312461) as an Non - Executive Independent Director (Additional) of the Company effective from February 14, 2026. 2. Resignation of Sakshi Dwivedi (DIN: 11002230) has resigned from the position of Independent Director w.e.f. February 14, 2026
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2025
|17 Dec 2025
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors in accordance with Regulation 30 Obligations of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|17 Nov 2025
|17 Nov 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 17, 2025 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors in accordance with Regulation 30 Obligations of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2025
|15 Oct 2025
|Board Meeting held on October 15, 2025 for allotment of Equity Shares.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2025
|27 Aug 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 27, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
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