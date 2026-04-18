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Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited Board Meeting

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9.36
(-4.49%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sai Swami Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Apr 202613 Apr 2026
Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.04.2026) Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.04.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of financial statements (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.04.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202614 Feb 2026
1. Appointment of Ms. Reeya Kothari (DIN: 10312461) as an Non - Executive Independent Director (Additional) of the Company effective from February 14, 2026. 2. Resignation of Sakshi Dwivedi (DIN: 11002230) has resigned from the position of Independent Director w.e.f. February 14, 2026
Board Meeting17 Dec 202517 Dec 2025
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors in accordance with Regulation 30 Obligations of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting17 Nov 202517 Nov 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 17, 2025 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Nov 202514 Nov 2025
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors in accordance with Regulation 30 Obligations of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202515 Oct 2025
Board Meeting held on October 15, 2025 for allotment of Equity Shares.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202527 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 27, 2025.
Board Meeting28 Jul 202528 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting

Sai Swami Metals: Related News

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