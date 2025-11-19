Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 17, 2025 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of EGM to be held on December 12, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.11.2025) Proceedings of EGM held on December 12, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2025) Submission of Voting results along with Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2025)