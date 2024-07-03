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East West Freight Carriers Ltd Company Summary

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2.74
(-0.72%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

East West Freight Carriers Ltd Summary

East West Freight Carriers Limited was initially incorporated as Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited on August 28, 1981 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 7 September, 1981 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Name of the Company was altered from Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited to Bullish Bonds & Holdings Limited on March 11, 2015 and again to East West Holdings Limited on April 02, 2019. Upon the Scheme of Amalgamation becoming effective, the name of the Company was changed from East West Holdings Limited to East West Freight Carriers Limited on July 9, 2024.

Initially, Company engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and to finance industrial enterprises in India. At present, it is engaged in logistics and allied activities. East West Freight Carriers Ltd (EWFCL) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

EWFCL has been in the Indian Freight Forwarding & Logistics space for over 40 years and was ranked as Indias leading air freight forwarding company operating in Asia, Middle East, the USA, Europe, Africa, and Australia. The Company also owns a minority stake in Tandem Logistics (India), a leading Netherland-based logistics company, providing access to an important network of organizations, with more than 180 agents in 65 countries.In 2017-18, the Company acquired East West Freight Carriers Limited (EWFCL) from the Equity shareholders of EWFCL, which is engaged in the business of logistics solution including air and ocean freight forwarding operation and road transportation by acquiring 100% equity shares of EWFCL and made it wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.In 2024-25, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, Zip Express & Logistics Private Limited (ZIP) and East West Freight Carriers Limited (EWFCL) got amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 12, 2024.
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