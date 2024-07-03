Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorLogistics
Open₹2.76
Prev. Close₹2.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.76
Day's Low₹2.73
52 Week's High₹6.9
52 Week's Low₹1.85
Book Value₹4.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.52
25.52
26.17
26.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.78
39.21
35.81
35.81
Net Worth
65.3
64.73
61.98
62.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.83
8.55
1.5
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-31.78
470.48
85.21
-74.85
Raw materials
-5.72
-8.56
-1.47
0
As % of sales
98.09
100.11
98.48
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.22
-0.13
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.34
0.05
0.83
1.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.01
-0.21
-0.31
Working capital
-1.51
-9.75
-8.14
15.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.78
470.48
85.21
-74.85
Op profit growth
-41.02
62.12
-180.08
1,064.95
EBIT growth
555.11
-93.65
-25.77
2,465.87
Net profit growth
518.77
-93.42
-23.58
1,439.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
201.63
285.32
208.43
250
229.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.63
285.32
208.43
250
229.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.03
1.29
9.06
1.04
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
445.35
|27.76
|33,918.65
|258.23
|0.99
|2,256.84
|169.24
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
439.35
|93.68
|32,894.9
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.37
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
184.25
|74.9
|20,414.74
|130.04
|0.11
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
203.35
|103.22
|11,890.94
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,653.35
|40.5
|11,042.4
|43.22
|0.54
|1,533.47
|771.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Ajaz Shafi
Chairman & Executive Director
Mohammad Shafi
Whole-time Director
Suresh Menon
Independent Director
Suman Jhakal
Independent Director
Rajesh Thakrar
Independent Director
Suman Jhawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Fulchand Rajusingh Kanojia
Additional Director
Manish Synghal
62 Adarsh Industrial Estate,
Sahar Chakala Road Andheri (E),
Maharashtra - 400099
Tel: -
Website: http://www.ewhl.in
Email: info@ewhl.in
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
East West Freight Carriers Limited was initially incorporated as Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited on August 28, 1981 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 7 September, 1981 from the ...
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Reports by East West Freight Carriers Ltd
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