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East West Freight Carriers Ltd Share Price Live

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2.73
(-0.36%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.76
  • Day's High2.76
  • 52 Wk High6.9
  • Prev. Close2.74
  • Day's Low2.73
  • 52 Wk Low 1.85
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

East West Freight Carriers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

₹2.76

Prev. Close

₹2.74

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹2.76

Day's Low

₹2.73

52 Week's High

₹6.9

52 Week's Low

₹1.85

Book Value

₹4.72

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

East West Freight Carriers Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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East West Freight Carriers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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East West Freight Carriers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 39.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

East West Freight Carriers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.52

25.52

26.17

26.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.78

39.21

35.81

35.81

Net Worth

65.3

64.73

61.98

62.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.83

8.55

1.5

0.81

yoy growth (%)

-31.78

470.48

85.21

-74.85

Raw materials

-5.72

-8.56

-1.47

0

As % of sales

98.09

100.11

98.48

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.22

-0.13

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.34

0.05

0.83

1.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.01

-0.21

-0.31

Working capital

-1.51

-9.75

-8.14

15.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.78

470.48

85.21

-74.85

Op profit growth

-41.02

62.12

-180.08

1,064.95

EBIT growth

555.11

-93.65

-25.77

2,465.87

Net profit growth

518.77

-93.42

-23.58

1,439.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

201.63

285.32

208.43

250

229.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.63

285.32

208.43

250

229.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.03

1.29

9.06

1.04

0.85

East West Freight Carriers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

445.35

27.7633,918.65258.230.992,256.84169.24

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

439.35

93.6832,894.979.802,671.67134.37

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

184.25

74.920,414.74130.040.11177.443.77

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

SHADOWFAX

203.35

103.2211,890.9455.2701,205.8129.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

4,653.35

40.511,042.443.220.541,533.47771.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT East West Freight Carriers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Mohammed Ajaz Shafi

Chairman & Executive Director

Mohammad Shafi

Whole-time Director

Suresh Menon

Independent Director

Suman Jhakal

Independent Director

Rajesh Thakrar

Independent Director

Suman Jhawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Fulchand Rajusingh Kanojia

Additional Director

Manish Synghal

Registered Office

62 Adarsh Industrial Estate,

Sahar Chakala Road Andheri (E),

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: -

Website: http://www.ewhl.in

Email: info@ewhl.in

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

East West Freight Carriers Limited was initially incorporated as Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited on August 28, 1981 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 7 September, 1981 from the ...
Read More

Reports by East West Freight Carriers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the East West Freight Carriers Ltd share price today?

The East West Freight Carriers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹34.83 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East West Freight Carriers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹1.85 and ₹6.9 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

East West Freight Carriers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.51%, 3 Years at -18.00%, 1 Year at -54.86%, 6 Month at -25.14%, 3 Month at -7.43% and 1 Month at -8.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.29 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 39.65 %

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