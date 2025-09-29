AGM 29/09/2025 Approved the holding of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 on Monday 29th September, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at 10:30 am (IST Summary of the proceeding of the 44the Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR, 2015 find enclosed the Voting result of the 44th AGM alongwith the Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.09.2025)