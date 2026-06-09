East West Freight Carriers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.52
25.52
26.17
26.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.78
39.21
35.81
35.81
Net Worth
65.3
64.73
61.98
62.05
Minority Interest
Debt
68.22
57.94
86.91
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.14
1.99
0.62
0
Total Liabilities
135.66
124.66
149.51
62.05
Fixed Assets
38.84
38.61
63.82
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.03
6.01
3.76
42.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
86.6
73.15
73.99
15.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
69.81
69.79
63.38
2.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
26.86
14.67
21.36
15.65
Sundry Creditors
-6.9
-7.08
-3.56
-2.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.17
-4.23
-7.19
-0.02
Cash
6.17
6.89
7.95
4.12
Total Assets
135.64
124.66
149.52
62.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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