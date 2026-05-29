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East West Freight Carriers Ltd Board Meeting

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2.74
(-0.72%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

East West Holdin CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202620 May 2026
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026
Board Meeting1 Apr 20261 Apr 2026
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 01/04/2026, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Synghal (DIN: 01450135) at the Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company
Board Meeting13 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2025. Approval OF the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025 alongwith the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025 Approval of the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2025 alongwith the Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Revised Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.11.2025)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202522 Aug 2025
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The day date time and Venue of the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2024-2025. 2. The Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting. 3. The Board Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. 4. The appointment of CS Nuren Lodaya of M/s. CS Nuren Lodaya & Co. Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for the 44th AGM The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today Thursday, 28th August, 2025 inter-alia considered and approved the below items. 1. Approved the holding of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 on Monday 29th September, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at 10:30 am (IST). 2. Consider and approve the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting. 3. Consider and approve the Board Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.08.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th August, 2025 , has inter alia Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025 alongwith the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202521 Jun 2025
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the re-appointment of M/s. Bhumika C. Agarwal & Associates Chartered as the Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2025-2026 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e Monday, 30th June, 2025 consider and approved the re-appointment of M/s. Bhumika C. Agarwal & Associates Chartered as the Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2025-2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.06.2025)

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