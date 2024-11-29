iifl-logo-icon 1
Easy Trip Planners Ltd Book Closer

14.05
(-0.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Easy Trip Plann. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Easy Trip Plann.: Related News

Easy Trip Planners stock zooms ~12% as stock trades ex-bonus

29 Nov 2024|02:01 PM

The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.

Easy Trip Planners announces Nov 28 as bonus issue record date

18 Nov 2024|04:16 PM

It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.

Easy Trip Planners’ 10% equity change hands

25 Sep 2024|12:14 PM

Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

