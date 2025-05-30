TO THE MEMBERS OF ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JUSTRIDE ENTERPRISES LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the standalone financial statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride Enterprises Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and the Loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to Note 42 of the financial statements which states as under:

Note on acquisition of Ebix Inc. (US) and FCCB Issuance and related legal proceedings:

During the year under consideration, the Company completed the acquisition of Ebix Inc. and all its global subsidiaries for a Cash Consideration of USD 138.577 Million (net of the contribution made by minority shareholders as debt and equity), against which USD 27.327 million yet to be remitted to complete the accounting of Sale Consideration and thus shown as Current Financial Liabilities in the financial statements. The company issued Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) for an aggregate principal amount of USD 120 million pursuant to Offering Circular dated August 23, 2024, in 2 tranches of USD 60 Million each, out of which USD 40 million is yet to be received. Necessary legal action has been initiated by the Company for recovery of these funds which is currently pending before High Court of Justice, Kings Bench Division, England and Wales, hence this USD 40 million is shown as Receivable and considered good in the financial statements.

As per the terms and conditions outlined in offer circular, company is obligated to pledge its investment in Ebix Inc. as collateral security. However, this pledge remains pending as of the balance sheet date.

Further, on petition of certain eligible shareholders, Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by means of passing an interim order dated February 13, 2025 has directed the Company to maintain status quo with respect to all transactions emanating from the said Offering Circular until the final disposal of the petition. Constrained by the NCLT Order, the Company has deferred making any provision for the liabilities of whatsoever nature arising out of the Offering Circular. The company has acknowledged the contingent liabilities of Rs. 55.75 Crores in the audited financial statements in respect of unrecognized interest on FCCBs, subject to the outcome of the ongoing litigation. Considering the above facts, the company has also deferred the accounting treatment for compound financial instruments as prescribed under Ind AS 32 with respect to these bonds in the financials.

Our opinion is not modified with respect to these matters.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys board of directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures

in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern and • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures,

and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act wherever applicable.

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

16. Further to our comments in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the matters stated below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31,2025, and the reports of the statutory auditors of its step down subsidiary/associate companies covered under the Act, except in case of 3 step down subsidiaries, where written representation from Mr. Robin Raina was not received, none of the directors of the Group companies is disqualified as on March 31,2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. In case of holding company, Mr. Robin Raina, who was removed as a director with effect from November 19, 2024, pursuant to members approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting, is not considered a director of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2025.

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 16(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 16(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended)

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed unmodified opinion and

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any material pending litigations which effects on its financial position in its financial statements other than those disclosed in note 42 and 43 of the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31,2025.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and

belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made above contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend declared by the company declared or paid by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the company in respect of financial year commencing on April 01,2024, have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with other than the consequential impact of the exceptions given below. Furthermore, except for the instances/matters given below, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention,

Nature of Exception Detail of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature at the application level for the accounting records does not capture details of who made the changes (i.e., User Id) The audit trail feature at the application level for the accounting records was not effective was not effective on 20th April 2024 and further during the period 19th October 2024 to 22nd October 2024 and 25th October 2024 to 29th October 2024 Instances of non preservation of Audit Trails Audit trail pertaining to financial period 01st April 2023 to 30th March 2024 has not been preserved for the accounting software as per statutory requirements for record retention.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N

CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Membership No. 505732 UDIN: 25505732BMOSCM3864 Date: 30/05/2025 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 15 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride Enterprises Limited) of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company do not have intangible assets. Hence, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including Right of Use Assets or Intangible Assets during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Register Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible Assets does not arise.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder& therefore question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statement does not arise.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company, during the year, has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company, during the year, has made investments and also granted loans during the year to companies and other parties.

a. Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loan to Companies and other parties as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. In Million) Advances in nature of loans (Rs. In Million) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiary (including step down subsidiaries) - Others 517.27 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary (including step down subsidiaries) - Others 158.63 0.00

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion,

- The investments made and terms and conditions of loans given during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

- During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has granted loans during the year to certain companies having a fixed tenure and maturity. However, no specific repayment schedule in terms of instalment amounts or interim due dates has been stipulated. Since the tenure of the loans has not expired and no repayment has fallen due during the year, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

d. In view of the above, reporting on the amount overdue for more than ninety days and the steps taken by the Company for recovery is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not renewed or extended any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or granted any fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. All loans granted are for a fixed tenure and maturity.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans given and investments made by the Company, the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. The Company has not provided any guarantees or securities during the year.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the Company and hence, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, except delay in few cases, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43of1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted

in the repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans are applied for the purposes for which they were obtained by the company during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has raised money by way of issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), which are to be secured by pledge of 100% equity shares of EBIX Inc. (a subsidiary company). However, as on the reporting date, the pledge of such shares has not yet been created. As explained to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of such borrowings. Further, the Company has filed a legal case for recovery of pending FCCB proceeds which is pending as on the reporting date. For further details, refer Note 5, Note 18 and Note 42 of the financial statements.

x. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records, the

Company has raised monies amounting to Rs631.80 million by way of preferential issue and Rs2,485.03 million by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the above. Further, the funds so raised have been utilized for the purposes for which they were raised, as disclosed in Note 17A to the financial statements.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As explained to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued for the period under audit.

xv. As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to our information, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 340.76 million during the current financial year. However, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable on the company and hence, clause 3 (xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N

CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Membership No. 505732 UDIN: 25505732BMOSCM3864 Date: 30/05/2025 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 16(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride Enterprises Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JUSTRIDE ENTERPRISES LIMITED) (the Company) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N