No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹24.6
Prev. Close₹24.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹231.53
Day's High₹26
Day's Low₹23.54
52 Week's High₹54.08
52 Week's Low₹19.63
Book Value₹16.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)514.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
70.91
15.12
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
268.9
-1.78
-2.12
-2.17
Net Worth
339.81
13.34
-0.65
-0.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.06
-0.18
-0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.74
0.94
0
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-12.45
12.2
11.19
-36.12
EBIT growth
6.78
-8
11.19
-25.06
Net profit growth
6.78
-62.93
12.02
-5.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,437.86
1,480.52
297.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,437.86
1,480.52
297.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
130.77
55.64
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,006.5
|38.95
|6,36,852.87
|4,839.5
|0.59
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,868.25
|213.45
|3,05,769.07
|16.01
|0.08
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,013.35
|24.66
|2,46,612.53
|3,013.57
|0.82
|12,302.04
|447.62
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
235.95
|234.51
|1,59,498.89
|80.04
|0.24
|134.79
|56.36
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,166.5
|48.1
|1,58,634.74
|964.63
|3.19
|1,564.22
|84.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Vikas Garg
Whole Time Executive Director
Bhawna Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashish Jaitly
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravi Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Devendra Kumar Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Thomas Mathew
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ila Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvashi Upadhyay
Additional Director
Anil Kumar
Additional Director & CFO
Ashish Sharma
Additional Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sushil Gupta
Flat No 133 C4E,
Pocket No 11 Janakpuri,
New Delhi - 110058
Tel: -
Website: http://www.justrideenterprises.com
Email: justridelimited@gmail.com; hrastogi@tobu.in
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
Eraaya Lifespaces Limited was formerly incorporated as Tobu Enterprises Limited in February, 1967. The Company name was changed from Tobu Enterprises Limited to Justride Enterprises Limited in 2016-17...
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Reports by Ebix Ltd
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