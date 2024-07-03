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Ebix Ltd Share Price Live

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24.02
(-3.03%)
Jul 14, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.6
  • Day's High26
  • 52 Wk High54.08
  • Prev. Close24.77
  • Day's Low23.54
  • 52 Wk Low 19.63
  • Turnover (lac)231.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)514.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ebix Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹24.6

Prev. Close

₹24.77

Turnover(Lac.)

₹231.53

Day's High

₹26

Day's Low

₹23.54

52 Week's High

₹54.08

52 Week's Low

₹19.63

Book Value

₹16.49

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

514.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ebix Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Ebix Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Ebix Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Jul, 2026|11:55 PM
Jun-2026Apr-2026Apr-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.70%

Non-Promoter- 15.77%

Institutions: 15.77%

Non-Institutions: 41.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ebix Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

70.91

15.12

1.47

1.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

268.9

-1.78

-2.12

-2.17

Net Worth

339.81

13.34

-0.65

-0.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.06

-0.18

-0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.74

0.94

0

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-12.45

12.2

11.19

-36.12

EBIT growth

6.78

-8

11.19

-25.06

Net profit growth

6.78

-62.93

12.02

-5.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

2,437.86

1,480.52

297.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,437.86

1,480.52

297.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

130.77

55.64

0.37

Ebix Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,006.5

38.956,36,852.874,839.50.5918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,868.25

213.453,05,769.0716.010.0846.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,013.35

24.662,46,612.533,013.570.8212,302.04447.62

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

235.95

234.511,59,498.8980.040.24134.7956.36

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,166.5

48.11,58,634.74964.633.191,564.2284.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ebix Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Vikas Garg

Whole Time Executive Director

Bhawna Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashish Jaitly

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravi Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Devendra Kumar Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Thomas Mathew

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ila Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvashi Upadhyay

Additional Director

Anil Kumar

Additional Director & CFO

Ashish Sharma

Additional Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sushil Gupta

Registered Office

Flat No 133 C4E,

Pocket No 11 Janakpuri,

New Delhi - 110058

Tel: -

Website: http://www.justrideenterprises.com

Email: justridelimited@gmail.com; hrastogi@tobu.in

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited was formerly incorporated as Tobu Enterprises Limited in February, 1967. The Company name was changed from Tobu Enterprises Limited to Justride Enterprises Limited in 2016-17...
Read More

Reports by Ebix Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ebix Ltd share price today?

The Ebix Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ebix Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ebix Ltd is ₹514.73 Cr. as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ebix Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ebix Ltd is 0 and 1.50 as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ebix Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ebix Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ebix Ltd is ₹19.63 and ₹54.08 as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ebix Ltd?

Ebix Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.81%, 3 Years at 165.07%, 1 Year at -53.28%, 6 Month at -44.20%, 3 Month at -11.85% and 1 Month at -11.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ebix Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ebix Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.70 %
Institutions - 15.78 %
Public - 41.52 %

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