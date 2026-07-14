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Ebix Ltd Balance Sheet

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24.02
(-3.03%)
Jul 14, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

70.91

15.12

1.47

1.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

268.9

-1.78

-2.12

-2.17

Net Worth

339.81

13.34

-0.65

-0.7

Minority Interest

Debt

998.27

0

0.73

0.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.42

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,338.5

13.34

0.07

-0.6

Fixed Assets

5.55

1.52

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,177.12

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.02

0.09

0

0

Networking Capital

146.02

5.18

0.06

-0.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.76

0

0.19

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

369.55

5.63

0

0.85

Sundry Creditors

-3.3

-0.12

-0.1

-1.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-234.99

-0.33

-0.03

0

Cash

0.79

6.56

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

1,338.5

13.35

0.08

-0.6

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