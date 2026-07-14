Ebix Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
70.91
15.12
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
268.9
-1.78
-2.12
-2.17
Net Worth
339.81
13.34
-0.65
-0.7
Minority Interest
Debt
998.27
0
0.73
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,338.5
13.34
0.07
-0.6
Fixed Assets
5.55
1.52
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,177.12
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.02
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
146.02
5.18
0.06
-0.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.76
0
0.19
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
369.55
5.63
0
0.85
Sundry Creditors
-3.3
-0.12
-0.1
-1.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-234.99
-0.33
-0.03
0
Cash
0.79
6.56
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
1,338.5
13.35
0.08
-0.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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