MEMBERS APPROVAL THROUGH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on December 9, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.11.2025) Corrigendum/Addendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 09, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2025) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2025) Submission of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.12.2025)