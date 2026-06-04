|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 May 2026
|8 Jun 2026
|Members approval through EGM Corrigendum/Addendum to the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on June 08, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.06.2026) Proceeding of EGM held on June 8, 2026 Scruitnizer Report in respect of EGM of Company Voting results along with Scruitinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.06.2026)
|EGM
|15 Nov 2025
|9 Dec 2025
|MEMBERS APPROVAL THROUGH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on December 9, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.11.2025) Corrigendum/Addendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 09, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2025) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2025) Submission of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.12.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.