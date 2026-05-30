|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Audit Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2026; 3. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve to consider review and approve the business plans for the current financial year and beyond including assessment of the financial requirements of existing operations and to drive future growth including proposals for fund-raising through issuance of securities via permissible modes; alignment of the Companys branding and intellectual property framework in line with its evolving strategic positioning; potential strategic arrangements at the subsidiary level; review and possible re-alignment of the Board Key Managerial Personnel and senior management to strengthen governance and operational effectiveness; exploration of employee incentive frameworks including stock-based compensation structures; and to seek requisite shareholders approvals for stipulated matters. Board approved the follwoings: 1. Name Change 2. Changes in leadership of the Company 3. Fund Raising 4. ESOP SAR ETC. 5. Rationalisation of certain business 6. Business and operational authorisation 7. Members approval through EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|As per letter attached
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2026
|19 Apr 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, April 18, 2026 Addendum To Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, April 18, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2026
|25 Mar 2026
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to review the status of completion of the audit and publication of the Companys unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarters ended September 30 2025 and December 31 2025 and to note related developments and consider such actions as may be deemed appropriate 2. to consider and approve certain changes in the Companys leadership and governance framework including the appointment of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) institution of select roles and realignment of Board Committees and functional structures as may be considered appropriate. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On March 28, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :28.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve i) the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026) ii) any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair.
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2025
|26 Dec 2025
|Outcome of Fund-Raising Committee Meeting held today, i.e. December 26, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|8 Nov 2025
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025; 2. consider and approve the issuance of Equity Shares of the Company on preferential issue basis ; 3. consider and approve mode of seeking members approvals. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the intimation dated November 7, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Sep 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 8, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with any other matter(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, along with any other matter(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 2, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jul 2025
|16 Jul 2025
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (i) to consider a comprehensive strategic review aimed at assessing the Companys business performance and growth trajectory; realigning business verticals to enhance synergy efficiency and leadership accountability; engaging external experts and consultants to support this process; (ii) evaluating the acquisition of strategic real estate assets to strengthen leadership functions; (iii) identifying opportunities for the divestment or hive-off of non-core assets to sharpen strategic focus and unlock value; (iv) reviewing ongoing legal and regulatory matters to ensure compliance proactive risk management and alignment with long-term objectives; and (v) any other matter(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on July 21, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/07/2025)
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