AGM 30/09/2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 8, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Intimation regarding completion of dispatch of the notice of 59th Annual General Meeting and submission of newspaper advertisement made in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.09.2025) Proceedings of the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025) Voting Results of 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)