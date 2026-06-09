Eforu Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
-0.76
-0.47
-0.35
Net Worth
7.88
5.22
5.51
5.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
3.11
2.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.88
5.22
8.62
8.46
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
3.57
5.09
8.21
8.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.37
5.11
8.54
8.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.02
-0.31
-0.3
Cash
4.32
0.09
0.38
0.27
Total Assets
7.89
5.2
8.62
8.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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