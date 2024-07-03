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Eforu Entertainment Ltd Share Price Live

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107.43
(9.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:39:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open107.43
  • Day's High107.43
  • 52 Wk High103.05
  • Prev. Close97.67
  • Day's Low107.43
  • 52 Wk Low 43.82
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E67.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.63
  • EPS1.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Eforu Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹107.43

Prev. Close

₹97.67

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹107.43

Day's Low

₹107.43

52 Week's High

₹103.05

52 Week's Low

₹43.82

Book Value

₹14.63

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.23

P/E

67.36

EPS

1.45

Divi. Yield

0

Eforu Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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16 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Eforu Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Eforu Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.27%

Foreign: 58.27%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 41.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Eforu Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

-0.76

-0.47

-0.35

Net Worth

7.88

5.22

5.51

5.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.9

3.55

14.36

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-46.33

-75.23

536.36

9.44

Raw materials

-1.73

-3.3

-13.78

-2.21

As % of sales

90.92

93

95.95

98.13

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-3.75

1.19

0.4

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.32

-0.12

Working capital

-0.01

-0.25

-0.32

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.33

-75.23

536.36

9.44

Op profit growth

-96.6

1,152.19

-72.33

-250.08

EBIT growth

-97.11

-346.57

141.06

-44.47

Net profit growth

-89.67

-531.62

208.38

-61.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

Eforu Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eforu Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

Mokshaben Ravjibhai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Prashant Kanubhai Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parimal S Patwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsh Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sona Bachani

Registered Office

Plot No 42 CTS No 1 (Pt),

Govandi Ancillary Ind Estate,

Maharashtra - 400043

Tel: -

Website: http://www.tavernier.com

Email: info@tavernier.com, investors@tavernier.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Eforu Entertainment Limited was initially incorporated as Dewan Industries Limited in 1994. The name of the Company was changed to AV Cottex Limited in January, 1996 and again to Tavernier Resources L...
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Reports by Eforu Entertainment Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Eforu Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Eforu Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eforu Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eforu Entertainment Ltd is ₹64.23 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eforu Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eforu Entertainment Ltd is 67.36 and 6.67 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eforu Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eforu Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eforu Entertainment Ltd is ₹43.82 and ₹103.05 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Eforu Entertainment Ltd?

Eforu Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.22%, 3 Years at 97.54%, 1 Year at 48.21%, 6 Month at 60.91%, 3 Month at 8.52% and 1 Month at 25.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eforu Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eforu Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.73 %

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