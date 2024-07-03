Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹107.43
Prev. Close₹97.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹107.43
Day's Low₹107.43
52 Week's High₹103.05
52 Week's Low₹43.82
Book Value₹14.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.23
P/E67.36
EPS1.45
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
-0.76
-0.47
-0.35
Net Worth
7.88
5.22
5.51
5.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.9
3.55
14.36
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-46.33
-75.23
536.36
9.44
Raw materials
-1.73
-3.3
-13.78
-2.21
As % of sales
90.92
93
95.95
98.13
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-3.75
1.19
0.4
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.32
-0.12
Working capital
-0.01
-0.25
-0.32
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.33
-75.23
536.36
9.44
Op profit growth
-96.6
1,152.19
-72.33
-250.08
EBIT growth
-97.11
-346.57
141.06
-44.47
Net profit growth
-89.67
-531.62
208.38
-61.52
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
Mokshaben Ravjibhai Patel
Chief Executive Officer
Prashant Kanubhai Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parimal S Patwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sona Bachani
Plot No 42 CTS No 1 (Pt),
Govandi Ancillary Ind Estate,
Maharashtra - 400043
Tel: -
Website: http://www.tavernier.com
Email: info@tavernier.com, investors@tavernier.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Eforu Entertainment Limited was initially incorporated as Dewan Industries Limited in 1994. The name of the Company was changed to AV Cottex Limited in January, 1996 and again to Tavernier Resources L...
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Reports by Eforu Entertainment Ltd
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