iifl-logo

Eforu Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
97.67
(8.61%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Tavernier Res. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 May 202616 Apr 2026
Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items as mentioned in the Intimation as attached herewith. Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026. Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the Board Meeting Intimation. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.04.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Agenda items as per Intimation attached herewith the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday, May 09, 2026, commenced at 04:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved businesses as mentioned in attachment Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2026 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026)
Board Meeting6 May 20266 May 2026
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, May 06, 2026, commenced at 06:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved the businesses as per the attachment
Board Meeting11 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th February, 2026 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Tavernier Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2025 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2025. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Tavernier Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.

Tavernier Res.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Eforu Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.