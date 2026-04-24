|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2026
|16 Apr 2026
|Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items as mentioned in the Intimation as attached herewith. Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026. Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the Board Meeting Intimation. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.04.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Agenda items as per Intimation attached herewith the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday, May 09, 2026, commenced at 04:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved businesses as mentioned in attachment Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2026 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, May 06, 2026, commenced at 06:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved the businesses as per the attachment
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th February, 2026 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Tavernier Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2025 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2025. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Tavernier Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.
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