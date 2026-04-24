Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items as mentioned in the Intimation as attached herewith. Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026. Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the Board Meeting Intimation. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.04.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026) Eforu Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Agenda items as per Intimation attached herewith the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday, May 09, 2026, commenced at 04:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved businesses as mentioned in attachment Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2026 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026)