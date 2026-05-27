EGM of the Company Scheduled on Friday, 05th June, 2026 at 03:00 P.M. Through VC/OAVM to Transact business as per Notice Attached Herewith. Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting is attached herewith. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members pursunat to Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.06.2026) Scrutinizer report alongwith disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.06.2026)