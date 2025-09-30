|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|12 Sep 2025
|AGM 30/09/2025 Proceedings of the 31st Annual General meeting of the company held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Submission of Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended(SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025)
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