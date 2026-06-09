Embassy Developments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
845.49
108.22
108.22
90.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,325.49
-841.89
6,632.01
6,247.04
Net Worth
10,170.98
-733.67
6,740.23
6,337.64
Minority Interest
Debt
2,643.12
4,199.47
147.54
515.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
317.03
581.63
0
0
Total Liabilities
13,131.13
4,047.43
6,887.77
6,853.45
Fixed Assets
2,078.63
160.02
3.57
5.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
11,069.7
3,690.72
3,201.29
3,854.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.14
38.87
1.28
1.63
Networking Capital
-134.1
79.07
3,614.43
2,973.78
Inventories
712.75
1,694.45
0.9
0.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.62
271.4
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,975.68
1,389.87
3,617.15
2,997.67
Sundry Creditors
-950.7
-721.29
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,885.45
-2,555.36
-3.62
-24.79
Cash
109.76
78.75
67.2
18.26
Total Assets
13,131.13
4,047.43
6,887.77
6,853.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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