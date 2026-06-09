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Embassy Developments Ltd Balance Sheet

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59.85
(4.71%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:57 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

845.49

108.22

108.22

90.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,325.49

-841.89

6,632.01

6,247.04

Net Worth

10,170.98

-733.67

6,740.23

6,337.64

Minority Interest

Debt

2,643.12

4,199.47

147.54

515.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

317.03

581.63

0

0

Total Liabilities

13,131.13

4,047.43

6,887.77

6,853.45

Fixed Assets

2,078.63

160.02

3.57

5.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

11,069.7

3,690.72

3,201.29

3,854.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.14

38.87

1.28

1.63

Networking Capital

-134.1

79.07

3,614.43

2,973.78

Inventories

712.75

1,694.45

0.9

0.9

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.62

271.4

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,975.68

1,389.87

3,617.15

2,997.67

Sundry Creditors

-950.7

-721.29

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,885.45

-2,555.36

-3.62

-24.79

Cash

109.76

78.75

67.2

18.26

Total Assets

13,131.13

4,047.43

6,887.77

6,853.45

Indbull.RealEst. : related Articles

No Record Found

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