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Embassy Developments Ltd Share Price Live

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57.16
(-2.44%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.95
  • Day's High58.25
  • 52 Wk High128
  • Prev. Close58.59
  • Day's Low56.5
  • 52 Wk Low 39.46
  • Turnover (lac)730.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value80.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,948.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Embassy Developments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹56.95

Prev. Close

₹58.59

Turnover(Lac.)

₹730.1

Day's High

₹58.25

Day's Low

₹56.5

52 Week's High

₹128

52 Week's Low

₹39.46

Book Value

₹80.26

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,948.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Embassy Developments Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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15 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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25 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Embassy Developments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Embassy Developments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.65%

Non-Promoter- 27.31%

Institutions: 27.31%

Non-Institutions: 29.99%

Custodian: 0.04%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Embassy Developments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

845.49

108.22

108.22

90.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,325.49

-841.89

6,632.01

6,247.04

Net Worth

10,170.98

-733.67

6,740.23

6,337.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.96

362.84

82.35

27.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.35

340.58

202.77

56.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.44

-2.08

-5.73

-9.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-139.26

-50.53

-16.16

16.9

Depreciation

-3.88

-9.6

-0.97

-1.34

Tax paid

-0.36

-34.82

-3.59

0.44

Working capital

-1,727.38

1,790.82

-257.75

-621.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.35

340.58

202.77

56.49

Op profit growth

43.94

-125.62

-369.43

-43.55

EBIT growth

-91.71

-27.16

-9.36

1.13

Net profit growth

63.58

332.1

-213.84

-73.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,731.83

2,179.5

1,188.11

586.77

1,444.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,731.83

2,179.5

1,188.11

586.77

1,444.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

173.45

367.47

29.42

61.7

96.59

Embassy Developments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.3

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.9

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.5

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,600.4

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,327.6

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Embassy Developments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

JITENDRA VIRWANI MOHANDAS

ED / MD / Promoter

Aditya Virwani

Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Rajesh Kaimal

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sachin Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

K G Krishnamurthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarana Suresh Lalwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

JAVED FAIZULLAH TAPIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shyam Mariwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Khandelwal

Registered Office

01-1001, WeWork Blue OneSquare,

Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Road,

Haryana - 122016

Tel: 91-0124-6681199

Website: http://www.embassyindia.com

Email: ir@embassyindia.com/edlsecretarial@embassyindia.co

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Embassy Developments Limited (formerly known as Equinox India Developments Limited and earlier Indiabulls Real Estate Limited) (EDL) is one of Indias leading real estate developers, specializing in th...
Read More

Reports by Embassy Developments Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Embassy Developments Ltd share price today?

The Embassy Developments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Embassy Developments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Embassy Developments Ltd is ₹7948.86 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Embassy Developments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Embassy Developments Ltd is 0 and 0.70 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Embassy Developments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Embassy Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Embassy Developments Ltd is ₹39.46 and ₹128 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Embassy Developments Ltd?

Embassy Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.71%, 3 Years at -4.73%, 1 Year at -50.69%, 6 Month at -15.56%, 3 Month at 4.50% and 1 Month at -18.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Embassy Developments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Embassy Developments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.65 %
Institutions - 27.31 %
Public - 29.99 %

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