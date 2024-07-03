Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹56.95
Prev. Close₹58.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹730.1
Day's High₹58.25
Day's Low₹56.5
52 Week's High₹128
52 Week's Low₹39.46
Book Value₹80.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,948.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
845.49
108.22
108.22
90.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,325.49
-841.89
6,632.01
6,247.04
Net Worth
10,170.98
-733.67
6,740.23
6,337.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.96
362.84
82.35
27.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.35
340.58
202.77
56.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.44
-2.08
-5.73
-9.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-139.26
-50.53
-16.16
16.9
Depreciation
-3.88
-9.6
-0.97
-1.34
Tax paid
-0.36
-34.82
-3.59
0.44
Working capital
-1,727.38
1,790.82
-257.75
-621.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.35
340.58
202.77
56.49
Op profit growth
43.94
-125.62
-369.43
-43.55
EBIT growth
-91.71
-27.16
-9.36
1.13
Net profit growth
63.58
332.1
-213.84
-73.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,731.83
2,179.5
1,188.11
586.77
1,444.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,731.83
2,179.5
1,188.11
586.77
1,444.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
173.45
367.47
29.42
61.7
96.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.3
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.9
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.5
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,600.4
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,327.6
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
JITENDRA VIRWANI MOHANDAS
ED / MD / Promoter
Aditya Virwani
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Kaimal
Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sachin Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
K G Krishnamurthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarana Suresh Lalwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
JAVED FAIZULLAH TAPIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shyam Mariwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Khandelwal
01-1001, WeWork Blue OneSquare,
Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Road,
Haryana - 122016
Tel: 91-0124-6681199
Website: http://www.embassyindia.com
Email: ir@embassyindia.com/edlsecretarial@embassyindia.co
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Embassy Developments Limited (formerly known as Equinox India Developments Limited and earlier Indiabulls Real Estate Limited) (EDL) is one of Indias leading real estate developers, specializing in th...
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Reports by Embassy Developments Ltd
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