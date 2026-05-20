Board Meeting 20 May 2026 15 May 2026

Audited Results Embassy Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. For more details, please refer attachment. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Embassy Developments Limited and submission of audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. For more details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Embassy Developments Limited and submission of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. For further details, please refer the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.02.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 26 Jan 2026

Embassy Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve - a meeting of a duly constituted committee of the Board of Directors of Embassy Developments Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 29 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches through such permissible mode(s) and/or method(s) as may be considered appropriate subject to applicable regulatory and/or statutory approvals. Outcome of the meeting of Boards constituted committee of Embassy Developments Limited. For more details, please refer the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2026)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Embassy Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Embassy Developments Limited held on November 06, 2025. For more details, please refer attachment. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Embassy Developments Limited held on November 06, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of Embassy Developments Limited held on August 26, 2025. For more details, please refer attachment.

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025