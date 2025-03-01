Further, the Board, at the aforesaid meeting, also decided to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Tuesday, the March 25, 2025, through video conferencing / other audiovisual means (EGM), to seek the consent of the shareholders of the Company on above and other matters, more particularly listed in the notice of EGM, the copy of which with other relevant details shall be submitted in due course, simultaneous to the dispatch of notice of EGM to the shareholders of the Company Please find attached herewith the Notice of EGM of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on March 25, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.03.2025) Proceeding / Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Embassy Developments Limited held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 and disclosure under Regulation 30 & 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI LODR). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 25.03.2025)