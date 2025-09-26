AGM 26/09/2025 Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 19Th Annual General Meeting. Please find attached Scrutinizers Report dated September 26, 2025 in relation to 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2025. Proceeding/ Outcome of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the members of Embassy Developments Limited held on Friday, September 26, 2025 and disclosure under Regulation 30 & 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.09.2025)