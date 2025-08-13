To the Members of ESDS Software Solution Limited

Report on the Separate Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial statements of ESDS Software Solution Limited ( “ the Company ” ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, as amended ( “ The Act ” ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted the audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters which in our professional judgement, were of the most significance in our Audit of the Separate IND AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Separate Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition

The Company s contracts with customers include contracts with multiple products and services. The company derives revenues from IT enabled services comprising Cloud Computing Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and related managed services. As certain contracts with customers involve management s judgment in:

(1) Identifying distinct performance obligations,

(2) Determining whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and

(3) Whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method.

The Company has also assessed -

(i) The possibility of constraints to render services which may require revision of estimations of costs to complete the contract because of additional efforts,

(ii) Onerous obligations,

(iii) Penalties relating to breaches of service level agreements and

(iv) Termination or deferment of contracts by customers.

Revenue recognition from these judgments were identified as a key audit matter and required a higher extent of audit effort.

(Refer Note 2.7, 2.14, 2.15 in notes to the Separate Financial Statements for relevant accounting policy.)

How our audit addressed the matter:

In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence:

(i) Obtaining an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by management for recording and computing revenue and associated unbilled revenue, unearned and deferred revenue balances and onerous contract obligations, if any.

(ii) Evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to the application of revenue accounting standard specifically, those relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price.

(iii) In respect of a sample of large and complex contracts and certain other contracts, our procedures included, among other things:

a. Identified significant terms of the contracts; b. Assessing appropriateness of management s significant judgements in accounting for identified contracts such as identification of performance obligation and allocation of consideration to identified performance obligation; c. Evaluation of the contract terms with respect to assessment of the date of transfer of control; d. Testing of timing of recognition of revenue (including procedures related to cut off) in line with the terms of contracts; e. Testing the appropriateness of key assumptions used by Management including the appropriateness and reasonability of Management s conclusion regarding the expected delays in estimated completion of the performance obligations and possible impact on key estimates. Obtained understanding of the terms and communications with the customers to assess the likelihood of availability of contractual remedies.

(iv) Reviewing the adequacy and presentation of revenue recognition disclosures in the financial statements, ensuring their compliance with the disclosure requirements of Ind AS 115.

Our audit procedures, combined with other procedures performed during the audit, provided us with sufficient evidence to form our opinion on the Companys revenue recognition practices and their compliance with Ind AS.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Separate Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Separate Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Separate Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether other information is materially inconsistent with the Separate Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( “ the Act ” ) with respect to the preparation of these IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the separate financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing ,as applicable , matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

As per the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021; every company which uses accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, is required to use only such accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in the books of accounts along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled. The management has a responsibility for effective implementation of the requirements prescribed by account rules and for ensuring selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including those related to retention of audit logs).

Auditor s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Separate Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Separate Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Separate Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Separate Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Separate Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Separate Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Separate Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Separate Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “ Annexure 1 ” to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its IND AS financial statements (Refer note no. 29 of financial statement); ii. The Company has made provision, as required if any under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a)The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “ Intermediaries ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entities including foreign entity ( “ Funding Parties ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, therefore the provisions of the section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for the record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( “ the Order ” ) issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘ Annexure 2 , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 142740W

Sd/-

Ashish Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No.049278

Place: Pune

Date: 13-08-2025

UDIN: 25049278BMHZEL9748

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading “ Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements ” of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( “ the Act ” )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ESDS Software Solution Limited ( “ the Company ” ) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ‘ ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “ Guidance Note ” ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as of March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2025.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 142740W

Sd/-

Ashish Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No. 049278

Place: Pune

Date: 13-08-2025

UDIN: 25049278BMHZEL9748

ANNEXURE 2 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 OF ESDS Software Solution Limited ( “ the Company ” )

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 ( “ the Act ” )

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets (ROU) were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment and ROU at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not own any immovable property. Accordingly, Clause 3 (i) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no ongoing proceedings or any pending proceedings as at March 31, 2025 under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)).

ii. (a) The company is involved in the business of rendering services. Accordingly, the requirements of Para 3(ii) (a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores in aggregate from bank during the year based on the security of current assets of the company. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) (A) According to the records of the Company, during the year the Company has granted a loan to the subsidiary.

(B) According to the records of the company, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured during the year to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates.

Details of which have been provided in following table:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year. - Subsidiaries 399.50 Million - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others Balances outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 396.07 Million - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others 0.20 Million

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company

s interest. (c) As per the records provided by the company, In case of loan given to ESDS Cloud FZ LLC, repayment of the loan and payment of interest are regular as per the stipulated schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest. In case of loan given to ESDS Global Software Solution Inc, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Hence we are unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest. (d) As per the records provided by the company, in case of ESDS Cloud FZ LLC, there is no amount that is overdue for more than ninety days. In case of ESDS Global Software Solution Inc, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest. Hence, we are unable to comment on the fact that whether any amount is overdue for more than ninety days. (e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, no amount of loans and advances which had fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The aggregate amount of loans and advances granted in the nature of loans and advances to promoters or related parties which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment is as follows-

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in the nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 2.89 million - 2.89 million Total (A+B) 2.89 million - 2.89 million Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0.73% 0.73%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts outstanding which are in the nature of deposits as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder as on March 31, 2025 and the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the requirement of sub-section 1 of section 148 of The Companies Act is not applicable to the company and accordingly para 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees state insurance, Income Tax, and any other material statutory dues to the extent applicable with appropriate authorities. As per the explanations and data provided to us by the Management, there are no Undisputed Statutory Dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) As per the information and explanation given, following are the disputed statutory dues of the company:

Name of the statute Amount (in Millions) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks (if any) Goods and Service Tax 18.61 FY 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of state tax Goods and Service Tax 1.80 FY 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner of state tax Goods and Service Tax 2.59 FY 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner of state tax