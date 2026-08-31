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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.04
9.29
10.38
9.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
443.12
246.02
224.74
211.37
Net Worth
453.16
255.31
235.12
220.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
472.21
361.34
286.52
171.93
158.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
472.21
361.34
286.52
171.93
158.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.44
15.31
5.62
2.17
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,364
|15.75
|8,48,079.71
|13,642
|4.7
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,126.55
|14.9
|4,64,099.64
|7,249
|4.19
|39,957
|193.83
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,309
|19.63
|3,57,254.01
|7,025
|4.1
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
182.2
|15.81
|1,78,680.27
|2,865.7
|6.46
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,625.2
|40.15
|1,60,349.88
|1,137.9
|3.12
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Piyush Prakashchandra Somani
Non Independent Executive Director / WTD
Komal Somani
Non Independent Executive Director / WTD / COO
Jitendra Pathak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhandapani T. G.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pamela Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
VENKATESH NATARAJAN
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Prasad Deokar
Plot No . B-24 & 25, NICE AREA,
Maharashtra - 422007
Tel: 91-253-6636500
Website: http://www.esds.co.in
Email: secretarial@esds.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by ESDS Software Solution Ltd
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