ESDS Software Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.04
9.29
10.38
9.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
443.12
246.02
224.74
211.37
Net Worth
453.16
255.31
235.12
220.53
Minority Interest
Debt
126.74
225.2
150.53
191.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
45.68
59.5
0
4.86
Total Liabilities
625.58
540.01
385.65
417.27
Fixed Assets
352.51
320.83
203.14
298.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.92
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.69
52.96
0.89
0
Networking Capital
177.42
164.89
162.79
70.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
141.72
119
87.53
97.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
134.54
101.78
184.86
70.91
Sundry Creditors
-64.93
-24.16
-26.37
-41.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.91
-31.73
-83.23
-56.91
Cash
19.05
1.27
18.77
48.67
Total Assets
625.59
540.01
385.65
417.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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