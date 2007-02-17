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ESDS Software Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.04

9.29

10.38

9.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

443.12

246.02

224.74

211.37

Net Worth

453.16

255.31

235.12

220.53

Minority Interest

Debt

126.74

225.2

150.53

191.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

45.68

59.5

0

4.86

Total Liabilities

625.58

540.01

385.65

417.27

Fixed Assets

352.51

320.83

203.14

298.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.92

0.06

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

33.69

52.96

0.89

0

Networking Capital

177.42

164.89

162.79

70.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

141.72

119

87.53

97.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

134.54

101.78

184.86

70.91

Sundry Creditors

-64.93

-24.16

-26.37

-41.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.91

-31.73

-83.23

-56.91

Cash

19.05

1.27

18.77

48.67

Total Assets

625.59

540.01

385.65

417.26

ESDS Software Solution Ltd : related Articles

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