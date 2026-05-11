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Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd Board Meeting

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69.2
(0.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Expo Gas Contain CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 May 20266 May 2026
Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. To discuss and consider the feasibility and potential implications of a merger proposal of Expo Project Engineering Services Private Limited with Expo Engineering and Projects Limited (Scheme).3 Any other item with the permission of chairman. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2025 along with limited review report therein Outcome of the meeting of Board of Director held today i.e 13th February 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202524 Oct 2025
Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Results attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.10.2025)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202526 Sep 2025
Intimation regarding allotment of 31,45,715 convertible warrant into equity shares on preferential basis to promoters and certain identified non promoter persons/entities
Board Meeting7 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
Expo Gas Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting of Expo Engineering and Projects Limited for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2025, along with the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025)

Expo Gas Contain: Related News

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