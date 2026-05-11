Board Meeting 11 May 2026 6 May 2026

Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. To discuss and consider the feasibility and potential implications of a merger proposal of Expo Project Engineering Services Private Limited with Expo Engineering and Projects Limited (Scheme).3 Any other item with the permission of chairman. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2025 along with limited review report therein Outcome of the meeting of Board of Director held today i.e 13th February 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025

Expo Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Results attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.10.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2025 26 Sep 2025

Intimation regarding allotment of 31,45,715 convertible warrant into equity shares on preferential basis to promoters and certain identified non promoter persons/entities

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025