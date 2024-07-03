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Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd Share Price Live

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69.87
(0.97%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:52:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.31
  • Day's High69.87
  • 52 Wk High111
  • Prev. Close69.2
  • Day's Low67.31
  • 52 Wk Low 46.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E91.05
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value17.23
  • EPS0.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹67.31

Prev. Close

₹69.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.13

Day's High

₹69.87

Day's Low

₹67.31

52 Week's High

₹111

52 Week's Low

₹46.4

Book Value

₹17.23

Face Value

₹4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.28

P/E

91.05

EPS

0.76

Divi. Yield

0

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.80%

Foreign: 12.80%

Indian: 44.13%

Non-Promoter- 6.97%

Institutions: 6.97%

Non-Institutions: 36.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.12

7.61

7.61

7.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.72

13.58

12.73

14.72

Net Worth

31.84

21.19

20.34

22.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.17

49.12

50.03

36.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.93

-1.8

38.39

-18.76

Raw materials

-26.02

-23.22

-23.31

-8.39

As % of sales

54.02

47.27

46.61

23.22

Employee costs

-5.98

-8.07

-7.2

-6.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

0.67

1.05

0.82

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.64

-0.63

Tax paid

-3.01

-0.31

-0.96

-0.71

Working capital

-3.06

11.49

3.52

1.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.93

-1.8

38.39

-18.76

Op profit growth

18.7

-25.96

23.32

26.19

EBIT growth

-8.93

-2.55

2.55

-16.94

Net profit growth

-777.49

296.13

-15.03

-81.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,607.95

65.641,55,452.37650.121.182,963.2284.91

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,053.6

69.9759,106.18283.520.112,144.58309.32

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,822.55

92.5250,604.63205.10.474,096.29125.38

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

1,343.6

42.2335,442.91231.910.372,270.45195.39

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

KIRLOSENG

1,856.4

58.2126,988.33111.10.241,534.71230.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CFO

Murtuza S Mewawala

ED / MD / Promoter

Hasanain S Mewawala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkateswaran Chittoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sayada Mukadam

Executive Director

Sajjadhussein Nathani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Fatema Sohel Nayani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Sharma

Registered Office

Expo House,

150 Sheriff Devji Street,

Maharashtra - 400003

Tel: 91-22-40339600

Website: http://www.expogas.com

Email: accounts@expogas.com; compliance@expogas.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Expo Engineering & Projects Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Expo Gas Containers Private Limited in 1982. The Company became a public Limited Company in April, 1992. ...
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Reports by Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd share price today?

The Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹159.28 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd is 91.05 and 4.02 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹46.4 and ₹111 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd?

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.34%, 3 Years at 80.43%, 1 Year at -2.54%, 6 Month at -1.89%, 3 Month at 24.71% and 1 Month at 2.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.95 %
Institutions - 6.98 %
Public - 36.08 %

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