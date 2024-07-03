Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹67.31
Prev. Close₹69.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹69.87
Day's Low₹67.31
52 Week's High₹111
52 Week's Low₹46.4
Book Value₹17.23
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.28
P/E91.05
EPS0.76
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.12
7.61
7.61
7.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.72
13.58
12.73
14.72
Net Worth
31.84
21.19
20.34
22.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.17
49.12
50.03
36.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.93
-1.8
38.39
-18.76
Raw materials
-26.02
-23.22
-23.31
-8.39
As % of sales
54.02
47.27
46.61
23.22
Employee costs
-5.98
-8.07
-7.2
-6.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
0.67
1.05
0.82
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.64
-0.63
Tax paid
-3.01
-0.31
-0.96
-0.71
Working capital
-3.06
11.49
3.52
1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.93
-1.8
38.39
-18.76
Op profit growth
18.7
-25.96
23.32
26.19
EBIT growth
-8.93
-2.55
2.55
-16.94
Net profit growth
-777.49
296.13
-15.03
-81.22
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,607.95
|65.64
|1,55,452.37
|650.12
|1.18
|2,963.2
|284.91
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,053.6
|69.97
|59,106.18
|283.52
|0.11
|2,144.58
|309.32
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,822.55
|92.52
|50,604.63
|205.1
|0.47
|4,096.29
|125.38
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,343.6
|42.23
|35,442.91
|231.91
|0.37
|2,270.45
|195.39
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
1,856.4
|58.21
|26,988.33
|111.1
|0.24
|1,534.71
|230.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CFO
Murtuza S Mewawala
ED / MD / Promoter
Hasanain S Mewawala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkateswaran Chittoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sayada Mukadam
Executive Director
Sajjadhussein Nathani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Fatema Sohel Nayani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Sharma
Expo House,
150 Sheriff Devji Street,
Maharashtra - 400003
Tel: 91-22-40339600
Website: http://www.expogas.com
Email: accounts@expogas.com; compliance@expogas.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Expo Engineering & Projects Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Expo Gas Containers Private Limited in 1982. The Company became a public Limited Company in April, 1992. ...
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Reports by Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd
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