Regulation30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has fixed Friday the 30 May2025 as the Cut-Off date for the purpose of the dispatch of Notice of the EGM electronically,along with the details of e-voting to the Members. Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.06.2025) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated 27th June,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2025) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th June,2025 at 11:30 am through Video Conference/OVAVM Proceedings and Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Expo Gas Containers Limited held on Friday, June 27,2025 along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2025) Proceedings and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Expo Gas Containers Limited held on Friday, June 27, 2025, along with Scrutinizers Report Resubmitting the Proceedings and Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Expo Gas Containers Limited (The Company) held on Friday 27th June,2025, along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2025)