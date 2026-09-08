Farm Peace Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.16
3.79
2.52
2.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.32
32.16
6.52
0.36
Net Worth
43.48
35.95
9.04
2.88
Minority Interest
Debt
11.28
2.46
7.12
2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.76
38.41
16.16
4.88
Fixed Assets
0.28
0.34
0.19
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.04
1.04
1.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
53.31
36.97
14.91
4.53
Inventories
19.46
22.89
9.72
3.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.95
25.67
17.18
9.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.99
19.32
3.61
3.35
Sundry Creditors
-34.8
-27.63
-12.19
-11.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.29
-3.28
-3.41
-0.14
Cash
0.11
0.05
0.02
0.33
Total Assets
54.76
38.41
16.16
4.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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