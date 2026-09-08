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Farm Peace Ltd Balance Sheet

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106.5
(80.51%)
Sep 8, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

15.16

3.79

2.52

2.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.32

32.16

6.52

0.36

Net Worth

43.48

35.95

9.04

2.88

Minority Interest

Debt

11.28

2.46

7.12

2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.76

38.41

16.16

4.88

Fixed Assets

0.28

0.34

0.19

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.04

1.04

1.04

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

53.31

36.97

14.91

4.53

Inventories

19.46

22.89

9.72

3.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

59.95

25.67

17.18

9.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.99

19.32

3.61

3.35

Sundry Creditors

-34.8

-27.63

-12.19

-11.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.29

-3.28

-3.41

-0.14

Cash

0.11

0.05

0.02

0.33

Total Assets

54.76

38.41

16.16

4.87

Farm Peace Ltd : related Articles

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