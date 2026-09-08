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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹112.1
Prev. Close₹59
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,961.73
Day's High₹117.7
Day's Low₹106.5
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹28.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.16
3.79
2.52
2.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.32
32.16
6.52
0.36
Net Worth
43.48
35.95
9.04
2.88
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
96.38
|260.49
|1,01,767.41
|57.68
|10.38
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
85.84
|34.2
|23,176.8
|150.65
|1.16
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
240
|26.2
|17,136
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
317.8
|22.91
|13,734.04
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
215.65
|25.55
|10,364.22
|71.8
|3.36
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandipkumar Narsinhbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Haribhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Girishbhai Faljibhai Patel
Independent Director
Maulik Raghuvir Ajara
Independent Director
Neha Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharaben Chirag Patel
12 Manu Panchal Indl.Estate,
Amraiwadi Road,
Gujarat - 380026
Tel: 079 2991 7018
Website: http://www.farmpeace.in
Email: investor@farmpeace.in
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Farm Peace Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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