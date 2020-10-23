Fomento Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
28.55
28.55
28.55
28.59
Preference Capital
70.67
78.91
72.06
80.92
Reserves
195.96
161.2
138.87
144.63
Net Worth
295.18
268.66
239.48
254.14
Minority Interest
Debt
384.3
449.19
480.34
506.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.02
123
133.31
0
Total Liabilities
793.5
840.85
853.13
760.65
Fixed Assets
584.25
594.36
618.56
590.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
125
145.51
170.84
32.53
Networking Capital
-0.36
-4.31
-7.2
-19.11
Inventories
4.5
3.1
3.05
2.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.1
9.41
10.23
3.45
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.55
27.21
31.95
12.87
Sundry Creditors
-12.99
-12.59
-15.15
-11.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-36.53
-31.44
-37.28
-25.58
Cash
84.62
105.3
70.93
156.74
Total Assets
793.5
840.86
853.13
760.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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