Fomento Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
14.94
19.88
23.16
16.66
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.69
-3.2
-3.64
Tax paid
-6.71
-9.05
-9.1
-7.2
Working capital
-28.64
10.28
-29.64
38.32
Other operating items
Operating
-22.89
18.41
-18.79
44.13
Capital expenditure
0.26
-45
-0.17
2.33
Free cash flow
-22.62
-26.58
-18.97
46.47
Equity raised
227.7
65
111.12
166.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
292.95
197.43
50.52
46.6
Dividends paid
1.6
1.6
1.6
1.6
Net in cash
499.62
237.45
144.27
261.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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