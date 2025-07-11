Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 06, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.07.2025) Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025) Frog Cellsat Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025) Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.08.2025) Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes (searchable format) of Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.08.2025)