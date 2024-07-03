Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTelecom Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹174
Prev. Close₹172.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹72.67
Day's High₹180.5
Day's Low₹168
52 Week's High₹277
52 Week's Low₹123.5
Book Value₹99.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)264.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.53
15.44
15.38
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.93
116.26
100.09
60.73
Net Worth
158.46
131.7
115.47
60.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.01
60.48
88.54
yoy growth (%)
43.86
-31.68
Raw materials
-47.96
-32.44
-55.49
As % of sales
55.12
53.63
62.67
Employee costs
-8.21
-9.5
-10.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.09
-8.45
3.23
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.37
-2.05
Tax paid
-1.12
1.59
-0.19
Working capital
0.17
-6.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.86
-31.68
Op profit growth
-226.9
-188.48
EBIT growth
-169.26
-226.42
Net profit growth
-114.09
-326.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
106.07
219.39
157.73
135.19
132.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.07
219.39
157.73
135.19
132.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
2.84
3.25
1.09
2.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
426.15
|15.77
|1,12,464.88
|1,789.4
|3.28
|8,101
|150.4
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
177.87
|107.79
|27,221.76
|177.58
|0.11
|1,511.24
|30.88
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
542.5
|0
|9,651.08
|-218.46
|0
|331.46
|164.66
Pace Digitek Ltd
PACEDIGITK
178.93
|15.65
|3,858.34
|40.62
|0
|487.04
|91.28
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.51
|0
|1,946.99
|1,185.58
|0
|330.36
|-4.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Konark Trivedi
Executive Director
Sonal Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Satish Bhanu Trivedi
Executive Director
Tarun Tularam Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Barathy Sundaram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Chacko
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Nath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajat Sharma
Office No. 406 D-35 III Floor,
Old Plot No. 2-A Laxmi Nagar,
Delhi - 110092
Tel: 91-11-42714844/4859650
Website: http://www.frogcellsat.com
Email: cs@frogcellsat.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Company converted the status into Public Limited Company and the name c...
Read More
Reports by Frog Innovations Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.