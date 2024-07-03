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Frog Innovations Ltd Share Price Live

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169.8
(-1.54%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174
  • Day's High180.5
  • 52 Wk High277
  • Prev. Close172.45
  • Day's Low168
  • 52 Wk Low 123.5
  • Turnover (lac)72.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)264.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Frog Innovations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecom Equipment & Infra Services

Open

₹174

Prev. Close

₹172.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹72.67

Day's High

₹180.5

Day's Low

₹168

52 Week's High

₹277

52 Week's Low

₹123.5

Book Value

₹99.53

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

264.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Frog Innovations Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2025

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Frog Innovations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Frog Innovations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|10:04 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.74%

Institutions: 0.74%

Non-Institutions: 26.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Frog Innovations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.53

15.44

15.38

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.93

116.26

100.09

60.73

Net Worth

158.46

131.7

115.47

60.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.01

60.48

88.54

yoy growth (%)

43.86

-31.68

Raw materials

-47.96

-32.44

-55.49

As % of sales

55.12

53.63

62.67

Employee costs

-8.21

-9.5

-10.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.09

-8.45

3.23

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.37

-2.05

Tax paid

-1.12

1.59

-0.19

Working capital

0.17

-6.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.86

-31.68

Op profit growth

-226.9

-188.48

EBIT growth

-169.26

-226.42

Net profit growth

-114.09

-326.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

106.07

219.39

157.73

135.19

132.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.07

219.39

157.73

135.19

132.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

2.84

3.25

1.09

2.94

Frog Innovations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

426.15

15.771,12,464.881,789.43.288,101150.4

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

177.87

107.7927,221.76177.580.111,511.2430.88

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

542.5

09,651.08-218.460331.46164.66

Pace Digitek Ltd

PACEDIGITK

178.93

15.653,858.3440.620487.0491.28

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

1.51

01,946.991,185.580330.36-4.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Frog Innovations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Konark Trivedi

Executive Director

Sonal Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Satish Bhanu Trivedi

Executive Director

Tarun Tularam Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Barathy Sundaram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Chacko

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Nath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajat Sharma

Registered Office

Office No. 406 D-35 III Floor,

Old Plot No. 2-A Laxmi Nagar,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: 91-11-42714844/4859650

Website: http://www.frogcellsat.com

Email: cs@frogcellsat.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Company converted the status into Public Limited Company and the name c...
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Reports by Frog Innovations Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Frog Innovations Ltd share price today?

The Frog Innovations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Frog Innovations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frog Innovations Ltd is ₹264.11 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Frog Innovations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Frog Innovations Ltd is 0 and 1.70 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Frog Innovations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frog Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frog Innovations Ltd is ₹123.5 and ₹277 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Frog Innovations Ltd?

Frog Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.78%, 3 Years at -8.12%, 1 Year at -28.79%, 6 Month at 9.37%, 3 Month at 23.09% and 1 Month at -10.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Frog Innovations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Frog Innovations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.54 %
Institutions - 0.75 %
Public - 26.71 %

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