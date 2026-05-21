|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Frog Innovations Limited has informed the Exchange about Acquisition
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2026
|12 May 2026
|Financial Results/Other business matters. Frog Innovations Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :21.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Frog Innovations Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|31 Jul 2025
|To consider other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jul 2025
|7 Jul 2025
|Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board Comments on fine levied by the Exchange
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