Board Meeting 27 May 2026 27 May 2026

Frog Innovations Limited has informed the Exchange about Acquisition

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 12 May 2026

Financial Results/Other business matters. Frog Innovations Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :21.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Frog Innovations Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025

To consider other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025