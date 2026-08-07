SECTION V - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014) To, The Board of Directors,

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited

(Formerly known as Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited) Matruprabha, Plot No. 78, Road No. 7, Daulat Nagar, Borivali (East), Mumbai 400066, Maharashtra, India

Independent Auditors Report on the Restated Financial Information in connection with the proposed issue of equity shares pursuant to the Initial Public Offering of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited.

Dear Sirs,

1) We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited (Formerly known as Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprises of the Restated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statements for the financial years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 15, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("SME IPO") on the SME platform of BSE Limited ("BSE").

The Restated Financial Information have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of restatement stated in "Note 1 Basis of Restatement" of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3) We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated June 9, 2026 in connection with the proposed SME IPO of equity shares of the Company on BSE;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) Our work was per..formed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME IPO.

4) These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the audited financial statements209 for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards as prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on July 15, 2026, September 3, 2025 and August 24, 2024 respectively.

5) Financial Statements for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 as referred to in paragraph 4 above, have been audited by us respectively on which we have issued unmodified opinion vide our reports dated July 15, 2026, September 3, 2025 and August 24, 2024 respectively. Further, there were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by us for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 which would require adjustments in this restated financial information of the Company.

6) Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The Restated Financial Information do not require any adjustments for the matter(s) giving rise to modifications, since there are no modifications as mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

b) The Restated Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

7) The Restated Financial Information have been made after incorporating adjustments, if any, for material errors and regrouping/ reclassifications in the respective financial years/periods to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited/limited reviewed financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above except as stated below:

The Company has approved bonus shares to its existing shareholders shares on December 12, 2025 in the ratio of 400:1 i.e. 400 shares for every 1 share held. Earnings per share in the Restated Financial Information has been calculated after giving effect of bonus shares as per Accounting Standard 20 for all the reporting years.

8) This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

9) We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

10) Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.