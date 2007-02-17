Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Physicswallah Ltd
PWL
128.15
|0
|37,174.86
|-131.76
|0
|735.94
|17.63
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
SEIL
202.7
|0
|3,263.47
|1.26
|0
|6.29
|4.7
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
183.2
|17.94
|3,205.68
|52.86
|4.37
|82.01
|31.72
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
257.95
|452.54
|2,485.37
|-3.26
|0
|4.94
|125.65
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
41.2
|67.54
|1,919.09
|14.02
|1.33
|7.86
|64.5
No Record Found
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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