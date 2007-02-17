Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.33
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.09
10.01
3.9
1.32
Net Worth
18.42
10.02
3.91
1.33
Minority Interest
Debt
3.43
1.01
0.33
1.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.28
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
22.45
11.31
4.33
2.84
Fixed Assets
18.39
7.11
3.82
1.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.75
0.79
-0.08
-0.15
Inventories
3.48
0.71
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.6
0.66
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.69
0.16
0.08
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.89
-0.51
0
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.13
-0.23
-0.16
-0.14
Cash
2.3
3.41
0.59
1.15
Total Assets
22.44
11.31
4.33
2.85
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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