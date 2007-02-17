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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.33

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.09

10.01

3.9

1.32

Net Worth

18.42

10.02

3.91

1.33

Minority Interest

Debt

3.43

1.01

0.33

1.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.6

0.28

0.09

0

Total Liabilities

22.45

11.31

4.33

2.84

Fixed Assets

18.39

7.11

3.82

1.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.75

0.79

-0.08

-0.15

Inventories

3.48

0.71

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.6

0.66

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.69

0.16

0.08

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.89

-0.51

0

-0.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.13

-0.23

-0.16

-0.14

Cash

2.3

3.41

0.59

1.15

Total Assets

22.44

11.31

4.33

2.85

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited : related Articles

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