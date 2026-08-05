Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
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SectorEducation
Open₹170
Prev. Close₹159
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,596.79
Day's High₹178.5
Day's Low₹161.6
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.33
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.09
10.01
3.9
1.32
Net Worth
18.42
10.02
3.91
1.33
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Physicswallah Ltd
PWL
131.5
|0
|38,146.66
|-131.76
|0
|735.94
|17.63
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
187.85
|18.4
|3,287.05
|52.86
|4.26
|82.01
|31.72
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
SEIL
202.3
|0
|3,257.03
|1.26
|0
|6.29
|4.7
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
257.7
|452.11
|2,482.96
|-3.26
|0
|4.94
|125.65
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
41.12
|67.41
|1,915.37
|14.02
|1.34
|7.86
|64.5
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Matruprabha Plot #.78 CTS 2731,
Daulat Nagar Rd 7 Borivali Est,
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: +91 86556 78159
Website: http://www.klassroom.in
Email: companysecretary@klassroom.in
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Fusion Klassrom Edutech Limited was incorporated on November 03, 2016, as Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated November 3, 2016 with the Central Registration Centr...
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Reports by Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited
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