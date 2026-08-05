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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Share Price Live

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166.75
(4.87%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open170
  • Day's High178.5
  • Prev. Close159
  • Day's Low161.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,596.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

₹170

Prev. Close

₹159

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,596.79

Day's High

₹178.5

Day's Low

₹161.6

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:59 PM
Aug-2026Aug-2026Jul-2026Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.05%

Non-Promoter- 44.94%

Institutions: 44.94%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.33

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.09

10.01

3.9

1.32

Net Worth

18.42

10.02

3.91

1.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Physicswallah Ltd

PWL

131.5

038,146.66-131.760735.9417.63

Crizac Ltd

CRIZAC

187.85

18.43,287.0552.864.2682.0131.72

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

SEIL

202.3

03,257.031.2606.294.7

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

257.7

452.112,482.96-3.2604.94125.65

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

SCILAL

41.12

67.411,915.3714.021.347.8664.5

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Matruprabha Plot #.78 CTS 2731,

Daulat Nagar Rd 7 Borivali Est,

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: +91 86556 78159

Website: http://www.klassroom.in

Email: companysecretary@klassroom.in

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Fusion Klassrom Edutech Limited was incorporated on November 03, 2016, as Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated November 3, 2016 with the Central Registration Centr...
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Reports by Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited

Company FAQs

The Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹166.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited is ₹155.36 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited is 0 and 0.00 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 55.05 %
Institutions - 44.95 %
Public - 0.00 %

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