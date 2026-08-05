Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited Summary

Fusion Klassrom Edutech Limited was incorporated on November 03, 2016, as Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated November 3, 2016 with the Central Registration Centre. It was converted into a Public limited company changing the name to Fusion Klassroom Edutech Limited via fresh certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre with effect from November 17, 2025. Company operates in the education and technology sector, delivering academic and skill-based content via an AI-enabled OTT learning platform and through partner institutions.The Company began operations in 2016 to transform the learning experience for students across India through a hybrid tutoring model that combined offline academic coaching with early-stage technology integration.



In 2016, Company partnered with over three coaching centres catering to students from Grades 6-12 and aspirants preparing for JEE/NEET competitive examinations. It supported partner centres with technology enablement, marketing assistance, and student demand generation, laying the foundation for a scalable hybrid learning ecosystem.Between 2017 and 2020, Company expanded to over 20 partner learning centres, establishing a stable base for its academic operations. Klassroom introduced its first proprietary learning initiatives, including the How to Study workshop and the Klassroom Konnect platform, designed to strengthen academic discipline and learning.



During these years, Company maintained a steady annual learner base of 500+ enrolments, while continuing to refine its hybrid delivery model and operational framework.In 2020-21, Company undertook nationwide digital expansion with the launch of Klassroom Online Academy, at delivering high-quality Live academic tutoring, recorded content, Test, assessments, digital notes, exams and doubts solving through digital channels at accessible pricing. This initiative enabled Klassroom to reach 10,000+ registered users with over 1,500+ enrolments across India, strengthening its national visibility. During 2021-22, the Company scaled its online tutoring operations.



Learner engagement increased substantially, crossing 30,000+ registered users, with 3,000+ enrolments. In 2022-23, it digitized through government partnerships, by executing 10+ PM Shri School projects and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) signed a major MoU with the Government of Rajasthan for academic interventions.Period 2023-24 represented a phase of operational consolidation, hybrid expansion, and large-scale implementation. The Government of Rajasthan initiatives moved into full execution, while Company expanded its B2B distribution through NGOs, trusts, and institutional partners.



Klassroom executed a 1,000+ girl-child digital education project in Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to social impact.In 2024-25, Company entered a new phase with the launch of AI-powered Education OTT App, offering 50+ academic, competitive exam, and skill development courses of 2500 hrs of recorded content. Learner engagement scaled rapidly, surpassing 3 lakh+ registered users and 50,000 subscribers, supported by a growing base of 25+ offline centres and stable online recorded course revenue streams. The Company secured a new RSLDC government project benefiting lakhs of learners, further strengthening its national skilling footprint.By 2025-26, Company established a strong presence in AI/ML education infrastructure and skill development.



It partnered with NSDC, TSSC, and MSSDS for national AI/ML training rollouts and established AI/ML Labs across Maharashtra. It collaborated for AI/ML internship programs and integrated its training solutions with Maharashtra Skilling Apps, while engaging with Tripura SCERT for academic and digital learning initiatives. The Company expanded to 30 offline centres, and its cumulative learner base crossed 4 lakhs+ users, reflecting strong national scale and adoption.Company is Training students and learners to master academics, upskill, and transform their future through a hybrid ecosystem of an AI-powered Education OTT App and offline centers, partner institutions, universities, and government bodies - driving Indias nation-building mission through education and employability.



Klassrooms operations span the full spectrum of Indias education value chain, starting with foundational school education and extending to test preparation, skill development, technology-driven upskilling, AI-ML training programs, professional readiness, and employability enhancement.Company has filed a Draft Prospectus with SEBI and is planning to allot 24,55,200 equity shares of Rs 10 each, which comprise a fresh issue of 19,89,400 equity shares and the offer for sale of 4,65,800 equity shares through IPO.