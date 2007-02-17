To,

The Board of Directors

FX Multitech Limited

(Formerly known as FX Multitech Private Limited)

C-907/908, Titanium Square, Thaltej Cross Road,

Thaltej, Ahmedabad -380054

1. We have examined the attached restated standalone financial information of FX Multitech Limited (Formerly known as FX Multitech Private Limited) (hereinafter referred to as “the company”) comprising the restated statement of standalone assets and liabilities as at June 30,2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 restated standalone statement of profit and loss and restated standalone cash flow statement for the financial period ended on June 30, 2025 and financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the “restated standalone financial information” or "restated standalone financial statements”) annexed to this report and initiated by us for identification purposes. These Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on SME Platform (“IPO” or “SME IPO”) of BSE Limited (“BSE”) of the company.

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part -1 of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”) and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”);

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“Guidance Note”)

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (“Offer Document”) to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), BSE and Registrar of Companies (Ahmedabad) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Statements taking into consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement letter requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed SME IPO;

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code

of Ethics issued by the ICA1;

(lii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Statements;

(iv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management from audited standalone financial statements for the financial period ended on June 30, 2025 and financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31,2023.

6. Audit for the financial period ended June 30,2025 and financial year ended March 31, 2025 were conducted by us vide our report dt. November 24,2025 and September 06,2025 respectively. The audit for financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 was conducted by M/s Mukesh O. Parikh & Co. vide report dt. September 04, 2024 and August 28, 2023. There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by us and by the previous auditor which would require adjustments in the restated standalone financial statements of the Company.

7. Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Standalone Financial Statements:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in financial period ended June 30, 2025 and financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports;

c) have no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments.

d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

(i) The “restated standalone statement of asset and liabilities” of the Company for the financial period ended June 30, 2025 and financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us as set out in Annexure I to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited standalone financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(ii) The “restated standalone statement of profit and loss” of the Company for the financial period ended June 30,2025 and financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure II to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited standalone financial statements of the Company,

as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(iii) The “restated statement of standalone cash flows” of the Company for the financial period ended June 30,2025 and financial year ended on March 31,2025, March 31,2024 and March 31, 2023 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited standalone financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this reporting relating to the Company for the financial period ended June 30,2025 and financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Document.

Annexure to Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the Company:

Annexure No. Particulars Annexure I Standalone statement of assets and liabilities as restated Annexure II Standalone statement of profit and loss as restated Annexure III Standalone statement of cash flows as restated Annexure IV Corporate Information, Significant accounting policies, Reconciliation of Profit/fioss). Reconciliation of Net-worth and Notes to Accounts

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the board of directors for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with SEBI, BSE and Registrar of Companies (Ahmedabad) in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.