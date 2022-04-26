To The Members of FX MULTITECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Your directors have great pleasure to present herewith the 15th Annual Report along with Audited Accounts and Report of the Auditors thereon for the period ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Particulars 31st March 2023 31st March 2022 Amount (Rs.) Amount (Rs.) Total Revenue 1,09,69,69,732/- 79,68,46,135/- Total Expenses 1,03,32,78,288/- 76,82,05,942/- Profit / (loss) before Interest and Depreciation 7,65,72,687/- 3,92,24,756/- Interest 1,16,64,668/- 91,37,761/- Depreciation & Amortization 12,16,574/- 14,46,801/- Profit / (Loss) before Tax 6,36,91,445/- 2,86,40,194/- Provision for Current Tax (1,63,51,550)/- (78,39,671)/- Deferred Tax (1,18,842)/- (1,12,257)/- Profit / (Loss) after Tax 4,66,09,266.57/- 2,06,88,266/- Profits Transferred to Balance Sheet 4,66,09,266.57/- 2,06,88,266/-

2. SHARE CAPITAL

Paid up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 26,36,000/- consisting of 2,63,600 equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

3. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS & OPERATIONS

During the year under review, the revenue from operations is Rs. 1,09,54,85,773/-.

4. DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the period.

5. RESERVES

Your Directors have proposed to carry the net profit during the year to reserve for the period under review.

6. GROUP/ ASSOCIATE/ SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

The Company is not a subsidiary company nor does it have any subsidiary, Group Company or an Associate company as defined under section 2(6) of the Companies Act2013 read with rule 8(1) of the Companies Act 2014. Hence, the annexed financial statements are prepared on standalone basis and hence, no transactions are required to be disclosed in prescribed form AOC-2 and hence, not given here with.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the period under review, there was not any change in Directors.

The Company being a private company, the appointment of independent director is not mandatory.

The Company being a private company, the appointment of Key Managerial Personnel is not mandatory as per Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND A DECLARATION BY THEM UNDER SECTION 149(6):

As your company is a Private Limited company, the provisions of section 149(6) is not Applicable hence the information required are not given herewith.

9. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

There is a no change in authorized share capital and Paid up capital of the company during the year.

10. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

12. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which affect the going concern status and future operation of the Company.

13. DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES COVERED UNDER RULE 5(2) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES. 2014

None of the employee of your company, who was employed throughout the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration in aggregate of One Crore and two Lakh rupees or more or if employed for the part of the financial year was in receipt of remuneration of Eight lakh fifty thousand Rupees or more per month.

14. DEPOSITS

During the year under review your company has neither invited nor accepted any public deposit from the public as defined under Section 74 of the Companies Act-2013. The unsecured loans accepted were from Directors only and are exempt from the provisions of section 74 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under. The Company has also not accepted or invited any amount which is not covered under the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS/OUTGO

Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, and technology absorption apply to the Company are given below:

(A) Conservation of energy-

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: NIL

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy: NIL

(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: NIL

(B) Technology absorption-

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: NIL

(iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): NIL

(a) The details of technology imported: NIL

(b) The year of import: NIL

(c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: NIL

(d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and

(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. : NIL

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

Value of Imports : NIL Expenditure in Foreign Currency : NIL Value of Imported Raw Material : NIL Foreign Exchange Earnings during the year : NIL

16. AUDITORS REPORT

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the auditors in their report.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The requirement of obtaining a Secretarial Audit Report from the practicing company secretary is not applicable to the Company.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules framed there under, every company including its holding or subsidiary and a foreign company, which fulfills the criteria specified in sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act shall comply with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and its rules.

Since the Company is not falling under any criteria specified in sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act, your Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) Committee.

19. VIGIL MECHNISM

The provisions regarding vigil mechanism as provided in Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder are not applicable on the Company.

20. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company being a Private Limited Company is not under the purview for constituting Risk management committee under the provisions of listing agreement.

21. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to requirement under section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

i. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standard, to the extent applicable has been followed.

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2023 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date.

iii. The Directors has taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities and

iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts of Company on a ‘Going Concern basis.

The Auditors report on financial statements and notes to accounts referred to therein are self explanatory, hence require any comments from directors not given.

22. AUDITORS

M/s Mukesh O. Parikh & Co (M. No. 38629 with ICAI), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, Auditors of the Company hold office from the conclusion of 12th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting and here by Reappointed as statutory Auditors for the F.Y. 2020-2021 to 2024-2025.

23. FRAUD REPORTING U/S 143(12) BY AUDITOR

An auditor of a company, in the course of the performance of his duties as an auditor, has found no reason to believe that an offence of fraud is being or has been committed against the company by its officers or employee.

24. COST AUDIT:

The Company is engaged into manufacturing business activities, but it is not required to appoint a separate Cost Auditors as per the provisions of Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014.

25. INTERNAL AUDIT:

As per Rule 13 (1) (c) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, as the Companys turnover is less than 200 Crores and its total borrowing from Banks, Financial institutions etc are not exceeding 100 Crores and as the Company is a Private Limited Company, it is not required to appoint a Separate Internal Auditor, hence, their report is not applicable and not given here with.

26. BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors of the Company met 09 times on 26/04/2022, 31/05/2022, 11/07/2022, 01/08/2022, 03/09/2022, 07/09/2022, 31/10/2022, 12/01/2023 and 23/03/2023 during the year in respect of which proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded, signed and maintained in the Minutes book kept by the Company for the purpose. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

27. FORMATION OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES OF THE DIRECTORS AS PER REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 178(1):

As the Company is a Private Limited and its total paid up share capital is less than Rs. 10 Crores, Its turnover is less than Rs.100 Crores and its total aggregate outstanding loans or Borrowing from Banks, Financial Institutions, by way of issue of debentures or other debt securities including public deposits is less than Rs. 50 Crores, the company is not required to form any sub committees of the Board like Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, etc. as per requirement of section 178 (1) read with rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers)Rules 2014.

28. FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD. ITS ACTIVITIES. AND OF INDIVIDUAL DIRECTOR.

As the Company is a Private Limited Company, its paid up share capital is less than Rs. 25 Crores, the provisions of Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 relating to formal Evaluation of the Board, is individual directors, their individual performances, etc. on an annual or half yearly basis is not applicable hence, the details are not given here with.

29. FORMATION OF THE CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES COMMITTEE:

As your companys total average net profit after tax as computed in terms of section135(1) and (2) read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014are not applicable to your company during the year under review hence no CSR Committee is formed within the company.

30. BUY BACK OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Company had not made any Buy Back of its paid up equity shares during the year in terms of section 68 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence no specific disclosure is required to be made in this report.

31. "DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013":

“The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2022-23.

No of complaints received: NIL No of complaints disposed off: NIL”

32.INSURANCE:

The Company has taken adequate insurance cover for all movable and immovable assets for various types of risks.

33. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements provided in the annual report.

34. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION:

There are transactions with related parties which were not in conflict with the Companys interest. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in section 188(1) of the companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements provided in the annual report.

35. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Relations with the companys employees continue to be cordial. The company has a good track record of harmonious relations with employees and all stake holders.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

37. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors gratefully acknowledge the contributions made by the employees towards the success of the Company. Your Directors are also thankful for the cooperation and assistance received from the Bankers, Central and State Government Departments and Local Authorities.